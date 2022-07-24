CEDAR FALLS-Robert F. “Bob” Coyle, 65, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born February 12, 1957 in Seattle, Washington, the son of R. Gerald and Marian (Mack) Coyle. Bob grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Grosse Point South High School in 1975 and earned his BA in Theatre from Wayne State University. He married Gretta Berghammer in 1989 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and they later divorced. Bob was involved in the Entertainment and Hospitality industries, primarily as an executive chef and property manager. He hosted the cooking show “At Home in the Kitchen with Bob Coyle” on KWWL from 1996-1999. Bob started the Panther Pause Cafe at the UNI Bookstore and was director of operations at Tony’s La Pizzeria in Cedar Falls and Tony’s Trattoria in Waterloo. He regularly volunteered in the Cedar Valley, including at the Sturgis Falls Celebration, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the Hearst Center for the Arts.