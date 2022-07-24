February 12, 1957-July 16, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Robert F. “Bob” Coyle, 65, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born February 12, 1957 in Seattle, Washington, the son of R. Gerald and Marian (Mack) Coyle. Bob grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Grosse Point South High School in 1975 and earned his BA in Theatre from Wayne State University. He married Gretta Berghammer in 1989 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and they later divorced. Bob was involved in the Entertainment and Hospitality industries, primarily as an executive chef and property manager. He hosted the cooking show “At Home in the Kitchen with Bob Coyle” on KWWL from 1996-1999. Bob started the Panther Pause Cafe at the UNI Bookstore and was director of operations at Tony’s La Pizzeria in Cedar Falls and Tony’s Trattoria in Waterloo. He regularly volunteered in the Cedar Valley, including at the Sturgis Falls Celebration, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Bob is survived by his son, Hanley Coyle, of Bremerton, Washington; three brothers, Thom (Elise) Coyle of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, Pat (Cynthia) Coyle of Chicago, Illinois, Jerry (Marianne) Coyle of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and a sister, Mary Lou Coyle, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be 3-6:00 p.m. Friday, and one hour before service Saturday, at the funeral home. Instead of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences to www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
