December 24, 1933—February 17, 2021

Robert Ewald Bruch, 87, of Cedar Rapids died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. Private services will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joy; his children, David (Sue) Bruch of Waterloo, Linda Bruch of Cedar Rapids, Eric Bruch of New Hartford and Kevin Bruch of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Shannon, Hayleigh, Jon, Anna, Katy and Jacob; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Jane; his parents; grandson, Matthew Bruch; and brother, Wayne.

Robert was born on December 24, 1933 in Readlyn the son of Ewald and LaVera Westendorf Bruch. He graduated in 1951 from Waterloo East High School and proudly served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Robert married Maralyn Joy Barfield on April 30, 1955 in Waterloo. He worked at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo and Dubuque Packing and he retired as an electrician from the University Of Iowa College Of Dentistry.