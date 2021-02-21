December 24, 1933—February 17, 2021
Robert Ewald Bruch, 87, of Cedar Rapids died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. Private services will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joy; his children, David (Sue) Bruch of Waterloo, Linda Bruch of Cedar Rapids, Eric Bruch of New Hartford and Kevin Bruch of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Shannon, Hayleigh, Jon, Anna, Katy and Jacob; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Jane; his parents; grandson, Matthew Bruch; and brother, Wayne.
Robert was born on December 24, 1933 in Readlyn the son of Ewald and LaVera Westendorf Bruch. He graduated in 1951 from Waterloo East High School and proudly served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Robert married Maralyn Joy Barfield on April 30, 1955 in Waterloo. He worked at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo and Dubuque Packing and he retired as an electrician from the University Of Iowa College Of Dentistry.
Robert enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding his bike and working out at the YMCA. He was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Robert was a good and kind neighbor, who was a very generous family man. Most of all, he loved being with his family and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Robert’s family.
Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.