WAVERLY — Robert “Rob” Joseph Everhart, 49, of Waverly, formerly of Orange County, Calif., died Sunday, July 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 18, 1969, in Pomona, Calif., son of Retta Yuvonne Everhart. On June 4, 1990, he married Pamela Sue Lowe in Corona, Calif.

Rob completed his schooling in California and then entered the U.S. Army for a short time. He and his wife moved to Iowa in 1995. For the past 10 years he had been a commercial truck driver.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Elizabeth (Joel Winstead) Everhart of Waterloo and Kristina (Lorenzo Neuzil Weidman) Everhart of North Liberty; two sons, Alexander A.J. (Amber Gleason) Everhart of Cedar Falls and Nathaniel (Heather) Everhart of Waterloo; and a granddaughter, Aspen Winstead.

Preceded in death by: his grandfather, Alex Garcia; grandmother, Betty Garcia; and his mother.

Private Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date. Per his request, Rob has been cremated. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Rob was known to be able to fix anything. From cars, motorcycles or anything electronic, if it was broke, Rob could fix it. He especially like riding motorcycles and playing guitar — a hobby he taught himself at the age of 14.

