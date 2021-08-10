Robert Eugene Glasscock

June 9, 1952-August 4, 2021

Robert Eugene Glasscock, 69, of Cedar Falls, died at home Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was born June 9, 1952 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Robert Dean and Phyllis Ann (Mumford) Glasscock. Robert was a graduate of Waukee High School and attended both Central College and UNI. He worked at John Deere & Company for 32 years, retiring as a Shop Chairman in 2004.

Robert is survived by his two daughters, Andrea (Tony) Pauly of Davenport, Iowa and Erica (Paul) Kuempel of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Bryce Pauly, Kai and Kade Kuempel; his parents, Robert and Phyllis Glasscock of Truro, Iowa, and his sister, Ruth Ann Glasscock of Urbandale, Iowa.

Robert enjoyed golfing and watching NASCAR and Indy Car races. He was an avid UNI and Iowa State fan. Robert gave generously to many charitable organizations. In honor of this, the family requests that memorials be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Hospital. A celebration of life will be held in Truro, at a later date.

