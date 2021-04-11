October 11, 1935—March 7, 2021

WATERLOO—Robert Eugene Cutsforth, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born October 11, 1935, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Esther Worple Cutsforth. He married Barbara Thompson on October 5, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and she preceded him in death in January of 2014.

Robert was a Lieutenant with the Waterloo Fire Department, retiring in June of 1994. He was a member of the Historical Society, Grout Museum, and Waterloo Public Library. He was also past president of the Cedar Valley Antique Cars.

Survivors include: his children, Scott (Sherri) Cutsforth of Waterloo and Kimberly (Roger) Latusick of Waterloo; his three grandchildren, Kara (Ethan) DeWall, Jennifer (Jeff) Monteith, and Chad (Abbie) Cutsforth; his six great grandchildren, Tanner and Kolton DeWall, Easton and Dawson Monteith, Emersen and Channing Cutsforth; his brother, Charles Cutsforth of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his parents.