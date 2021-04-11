October 11, 1935—March 7, 2021
WATERLOO—Robert Eugene Cutsforth, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born October 11, 1935, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Esther Worple Cutsforth. He married Barbara Thompson on October 5, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and she preceded him in death in January of 2014.
Robert was a Lieutenant with the Waterloo Fire Department, retiring in June of 1994. He was a member of the Historical Society, Grout Museum, and Waterloo Public Library. He was also past president of the Cedar Valley Antique Cars.
Survivors include: his children, Scott (Sherri) Cutsforth of Waterloo and Kimberly (Roger) Latusick of Waterloo; his three grandchildren, Kara (Ethan) DeWall, Jennifer (Jeff) Monteith, and Chad (Abbie) Cutsforth; his six great grandchildren, Tanner and Kolton DeWall, Easton and Dawson Monteith, Emersen and Channing Cutsforth; his brother, Charles Cutsforth of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17th, at First Presbyterian Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 16th at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. There will also be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 138 on Saturday from 12:00 pm—4:00 pm.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
