WATERLOO-Robert E. Shafer, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Bob was born February 1, 1929, in Waterloo, son of George and Marie (Neubauer) Shafer and graduated from East High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force Band. After the service, he graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with Master’s in Music Education. He married Mary Jane Heisler August 9, 1953, in the First Brethren Church, Waterloo. He taught band at McKinstry Junior High in Waterloo for 13 years, West High for 19 years, and then a year at Logan Intermediate and Hoover Intermediate Schools for 4 years. He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church both in Waterloo. Bob enjoyed his music, staying active, playing the alto sax in four different bands, plus playing in Bill Shepherd’s groups. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, sons, David, Bill and Tom Shafer; and granddaughter, Kaylee Shafer. Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 7, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, or UNI School of Music. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.