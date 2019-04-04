{{featured_button_text}}
Robert E. Sage

Robert Sage

(1932-2019)

OELWEIN — Robert Evan Sage, 86, of Oelwein, died Monday, April 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Elaine (Gordon) Sage. On March 11, 1956, he married Val Stout, and they were married for 41 years. On June 19, 1999, he married Charmaine Leedall of Ottumwa, and they were married for 13 years.

He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1950. Bob then served in the U.S. Navy. Bob was a longtime farmer and also co-owned Miller & Sage IH, an International Harvester dealership, in West Union. He served as mayor of West Union for eight years. Bob also owned and operated many rental properties.

Survived by: his children, Dan Sage of Arlington and Holly (Troung) Ly of Hendersonville, Tenn.; two brothers, Thomas Sage of Pine Grove, Calif., and Ernest Sage of Dunkerton; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his children, Victoria Kim and Scott Sage; and his siblings, Eddie Sage, Ethyl Adsit, Donald “Bill” Sage and Rosemary Fliss.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Calvary Evangelistic Center, Independence, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Memorial fund: has been established.

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeld fh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert E. Sage
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments