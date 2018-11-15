JANESVILLE — Robert Edward Rice, 92, of Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
He was born April 12, 1926, in Clarion, son of Oscar G. and Melinda A. (Musfelt) Rice. On April 7, 1950, he married Velma G. Ters at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Bob graduated in 1944 from the Clarion High School and then served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He attended Iowa State Teachers College (U.N.I.) in Cedar Falls for three years. Bob worked for 18 years at Rath Packing in Waterloo as a supervisor and then spent 22 years as a clerk with John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, retiring in 1987. He was an active member of the Janesville United Methodist Church. He was a 70-plus year member of the Clarion American Legion Post.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Diane Lea (Lon) Brewer of Clive and Lynn Ann Loyet (Dana Hanson) of Des Moines; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Marie Loyet of Illinois; and his special nephew, Dennis Hielen and family.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Harriet.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Janesville United Methodist Church, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion, with military honor’s conducted by the Clarion American Legion Post. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the United Methodist Church of Janesville or Dollars for Scholars.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
In his spare time, Bob enjoyed golf, bowling, lawn mowing and traveling with Velma. He had a passion for the old steam engine trains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.