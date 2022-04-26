July 11, 1951-April 21, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Robert E. Hill (Bob), 70, of Independence, IA unexpectedly entered his eternal rest on April 21, 2022.

Bob was born on July 11, 1951, in Reedsburg, WI to Eddie and Waneita (Wollin) Hill. He graduated from Richland Center, WI high school in 1969. After graduating from Luther College in Decorah, IA, in May of 1973, he married Audrey (Happel) Hill one week later. Their marriage was built on faith, love, friendship, trust, and humor.

Bob and Audrey settled in Independence, IA, where they raised three lovely and successful daughters—Elizabeth Aslin (Travis), Erin Phillips (Nick), and Laura Hill. Bob began his career teaching history at Jefferson High School in Independence. Life circumstances then led him to work as a Field Investigator for Dutton, Braun & Staack Law Firm in Waterloo, IA for 11 years. He rounded out his career as Director of Human Resources at Wapsie Valley Creamery for 29 years where he “wore many hats.”

Bob was very dedicated to youth. Beginning with his family, he loved his “girls” with all of his heart and was always available to them. They often sought his advice and guidance throughout the years. He coached one or another for years in parks and recreation basketball and AAU basketball. Bob also coached eighth-grade girls’ basketball and freshman football and basketball with the Independence public schools. Over the years, he also taught Sunday School and was a Confirmation guide.

His interest in history, along with his passion for political science, ignited his love for all things community. Bob was well known for his altruism and his servant’s heart. Besides teaching Sunday School and being a guide for Confirmation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, he also served on the Church Council, was active in many committees, served as Sunday School Superintendent, and led the church as congregational president for two terms. He also served on fund-raising committees for both the Buchanan County Health Center and the new Independence library, the Volunteer Coop Board, and Grow Buchanan Iowa. He was an active Rotarian for over 30 years during which he served as president and became a Paul Harris Fellow. Bob also initiated new members, impressing upon them the values of the Rotary Wheel. In recent years, he had become the “Sauce-Meister” wearing the chef’s hat at the annual Rotary Spaghetti Supper.

Almost fifteen years ago, he devoted his service to the city. After completing 14 years on the Independence City Council and serving on various government committees, he was sworn in as Mayor of Independence in January of 2022. He was so proud of the community of Independence, and it resounded in everything he did.

His personal-life passions included, traveling, sports (Go Packers!), keeping up with current events, reading, and being outdoors; however, his passion for family was first and foremost in all that he did.

Surviving family members include Audrey, his wife of 49 years, daughters, Elizabeth, Erin, and Laura—-five grandchildren Taylor (18), Trent (15), Peyton (12), Addison (10), and Caitlin (9) — sons-law, Travis & Nick, and siblings-Ron Hill (Janice). Cindy Kratcha (Ed), and Cathy Foth (Dave).

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Walter Happel, mother-in-law Eleanora Happel, and brother-in-law Ed Kratcha.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, IA. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2022, from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.