WATERLOO-Robert E. "Bob" Watson, 89, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 1, at Friendship Village Retirement Community. He was born April 27, 1932, in Reinbeck, son of LeRoy M. and Agnes Posekany Watson. Bob graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1949 and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He married Patricia E. Schrock on September 6, 1951, at Grace Brethren Church, Waterloo. He served in the Naval Reserve for 10 years. Bob worked at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1985 as the Chief of Security & Fire Prevention. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a former deacon. He enjoyed hunting and golfing (especially at Edinburgh, Scotland's St. Andrew Golf Course). He and his wife RV'd for several years before settling into winters in Arizona for 25 years. He re-established Friendship Village's Pool League.