WATERLOO — Robert E. “Bob” Hansen, 83, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Oelwein, Waterloo and Smithville, Texas, died Sunday, Aug. 12, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of natural causes.
He was born July 29, 1935, in Waverly, the son of Robert B. and Anna R. Schoenburg Hansen. He married Beverly L. “Bev” Baker on March 12, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Bob graduated from Oelwein High School in 1953 and attended Wartburg College. Bob worked at Rath Packing Co. for 12 years and Iowa Public Service for 30 years, retiring as a combustion turbine operator in 1996.
He was a member of Hagerman Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church in Smithville. Following his retirement Bob and Bev traveled in their RV for 16 years volunteering for Roving Volunteers in Christ Service. Bob and Bev were active in the Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy in Waterloo. He was active in Black Hawk County Right to Life, which led to starting Alternatives for Women Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Steven (Toni) Hansen of Waterloo and Scott (Kim) Hansen of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Shari Lynn (Javi) Medina of Huntsville, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Yvette) Hansen and Jacob (Audrey) Hansen, Reed and Paige Hansen, Tyler (Tiffany) Junker, Jeremy (Lexie) Junker and Stephanie (Jay Bebee) Junker; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a grandson, Philip Hansen.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Hagerman Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 14, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to help build and furnish Joyful Servants Church Christian School buildings in Moisbridge, Kenya.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
