(1926-2019)
WATERLOO -- Robert Eugene “Bob” Froelich, 92, of Waterloo, died June 15 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 3, 1926, in Carrington, N.D., son of Robert Oscar and Alma Bertha (Kerber) Froelich. He married Olive Marie Lura on Oct. 22, 1951, at First Lutheran Church in New Rockford, N.D.
He graduated in 1944 from high school in Sykeston, N.D. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force until 1946. Robert had worked as a farmer and a commercial insulator for Labor Local 81, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was also a member of AA and Labor Local 81.
Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Keith (Pat) Froelich of Winterset and Rod Froelich of Waterloo; two daughters, Joy (Fred) Frick of Waterloo, and Bobbi (Chris) Byrne of Lantana, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Kathryn (Brian) Wuollet of Cumming, Ga., Karyn (Justin) Boaz of Pilot Mountain, N.C., Michael Froelich of Gillette, Wyo., Jonathan Froelich of Pooler, Ga., Amanda “Mindy” Steele of Texas, Daniel (Nicole) Froelich of Beaverton, Ore., Jason (Sarah Clark) Dobes, Scott (Katie) Dobes and Brian (Jenna) Dobes, all of Waterloo, and Lexi Daily of Lantana, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren, Graham Wuollet, Madelyn Wuollet, Laurel Wuollet, Addison Boaz, McCray Boaz, Neland Boaz, Woodrow Boaz, Shiloh Steele, Autumn Steele, Allison Dobes and Luke Dobes; and a sister, Marcella Van Pelt of Little Elm, Texas.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Kent Froelich; a grandson, David Froelich; and a brother, James W. Froelich.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with military honors to be conducted. Visitation will be one hour before services Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family, in which a memorial fund will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Robert enjoyed playing cards, watching Westerns and going to the casino.
