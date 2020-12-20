June 4, 1927 – December 17, 2020
Robert Duane Ehlers (Bob) passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2020 at the Grundy County Hospital.
Bob was born June 4th, 1927, in Reinbeck, Iowa to Herman and Emma (Nissen) Ehlers. He was raised and graduated from Reinbeck High School; after graduating, Bob joined the Army. On October 16, 1948, he married Elaine Nelsen of Traer, Iowa. They were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary before Elaine passed away on February 14th, 2019. They farmed East of Reinbeck until 1985, at which time Bob went to work for PCI, retiring in 2012. Bob and Elaine spent 22 wonderful years wintering in Pharr, Texas. Bob was a proud member of the Shriners Mobile Noble unit and the R.O.J.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Patti (Dale) Richardson of Reinbeck, IA., son, Jim (Deb) Ehlers of Waterloo, IA., son Bill (Kim) Ehlers of Seattle, WA., five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, brothers John, Ray, Gene and sister, Maxine.
A private family service and burial will be held this summer.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Bob’s name to his family which will be directed to Shriners Hospital or Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.