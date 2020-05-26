Robert Donald Maxfield

Bob attended Waverly High School until entering the United States Army where he completed his GED. Bob was an army chef and served food on trains and in the barracks from Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., to San Francisco. He earned an E7 rank in 18 months and was later honorably discharged. He and his wife owned and operated Maxfield’s Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in Waverly until 1984. Bob worked for Carnation and retired from Nestle’s after 30 years. He was also a part-time as a car salesman for Downtown Chrysler Plymouth and Ritchie Pontiac and Olds. He also worked with Phyllis as a real estate broker selling real estate until 1983. The past ten years he has helped at his daughter’s dental office greeting patients and making them feel at home in the reception area. Bob was a charter member of Trail Riders of Bremer County, a lifelong member of Waverly AMVETS Post #79, Waverly Area Veterans Post and Peace United Church of Christ.