Robert Donald Maxfield (1929-2020)
WAVERLY -- Robert Donald Maxfield, 91, of Waverly, Sunday, May 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born March 30, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Pearl Louise (Bowser) and Eddie Herbert Maxfield. He married Phyllis Ruth Pavelec on Dec. 2, 1953, in Waverly. She died in 2007.
Bob attended Waverly High School until entering the United States Army where he completed his GED. Bob was an army chef and served food on trains and in the barracks from Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., to San Francisco. He earned an E7 rank in 18 months and was later honorably discharged. He and his wife owned and operated Maxfield’s Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in Waverly until 1984. Bob worked for Carnation and retired from Nestle’s after 30 years. He was also a part-time as a car salesman for Downtown Chrysler Plymouth and Ritchie Pontiac and Olds. He also worked with Phyllis as a real estate broker selling real estate until 1983. The past ten years he has helped at his daughter’s dental office greeting patients and making them feel at home in the reception area. Bob was a charter member of Trail Riders of Bremer County, a lifelong member of Waverly AMVETS Post #79, Waverly Area Veterans Post and Peace United Church of Christ.
Survived by: two daughters, Janet Maxfield Lahr (Sue) of Waverly and Dr. Karen Maxfield Wolf (Bruce) of Swisher; two grandchildren, Anjanette Benning (Corey) of Farmington, Minn., and Nicholas Nolte of Los Angeles, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Cedar and Ansel Benning; and two sisters-in-law, Vera Bergan of Waterloo and Verdeen Pavelec of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: Phyllis; his parents; and two brothers, Derwood in infancy and Edward J. Maxfield.
Graveside service: with social distancing at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Military honors will be conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders will participate. A public Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Bob’s family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
For enjoyment, Bob liked to hunt, play cards and spend time with his family.
