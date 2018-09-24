Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Robert Dean Straw (1937-2018)

Robert Straw

INDEPENDENCE — Robert Dean Straw, 81, of Independence, died Saturday, Sept. 22, at his home.

Robert was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Independence, son of Raymond and Nellie (Fowlkes) Straw. He attended the Independence Community Schools. On May 14, 1964, He married Donna Mae Hertzberg in Galena, Ill.

Robert worked for E & F Construction and Seadorf & Skogman Construction in Cedar Rapids until he started working at John Deere in Waterloo in 1967. He spent 31 years working for John Deere, until his retirement in 1998. Robert also was a member of the United Auto Workers Union.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Roxanne (Dwayne) Schiller, Stout, Justine (Jeff) Smock, Ryan, and Meshell (Jim) Hawkins, Independence; his grandchildren, Brooklyn Hamilton, Trenton Schiller, Whitney Schiller, Britney Schiller, Derrick Klever, Jordon Smock, Bret Hawkins, Alyssa Hawkins and Kody Slife; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his siblings, Raymond Straw, Richard Straw, Marvin Straw and Betty Lou Topp.

Services: A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Reiff Family Center, Independence. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Condolence may be left at www.reifffuneralhome.com.

Robert and Donna owned a cabin at Lake Delhi, and he enjoyed letting his grandchildren drive the pontoon boat around the lake. He also loved to go fishing and hunting, and enjoyed woodworking. Most of all, family was his life.

