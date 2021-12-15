 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Dean Lash

  • 0
Robert Dean Lash

August 25, 1937-December 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert Dean Lash (Bing), 84, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 12, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born August 25, 1937, in Waterloo, the son of William “Bill” and Violetta Schmitt Lash. Robert graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed as a journeyman tool and die maker with Waterloo Industries (formerly Waterloo Valve Spring Compressor Co).

Survivors include: two sons, David (Brenda) Lash of Montpelier and Mark Lash of Waterloo; two daughters, Tammy (John) Buck of Waterloo and Rene’e (David) Chamberlain of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Kyra Bradley of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Colleen “Connie” Morrisey; his brother, Gerald “Jerry” Lash.

Services: 10:30 Friday, December 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to Fellowship of Christian and Jews.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News