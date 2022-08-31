May 7, 1940-August 26, 2022
WAVERLY-Robert Dean “Bob” Shafer, age 82, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Bob was born on May 7, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Phillip Kerkendall, but was raised by his mother, Thelma (Shafer) Thomas and stepfather, Samuel “Tommy” Thomas. He graduated from the Oskaloosa High School in Oskaloosa, Iowa in 1958. On September 30, 1972, Bob was united in marriage to Rebecca Sands in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1963, Bob joined the Waterloo Police department and in 1982, opened and operated a police equipment store in Waterloo, he retired from these two jobs in 1988. He then moved to Las Vegas and worked security at a casino, moved back to Waverly, Iowa in 1995, and then worked for City of Cedar Falls Code Enforcement, and then University of Northern Iowa Security Dispatch retiring for good in 2010. Bob was an avid golfer and also enjoyed fishing and going to the casino.
Bob’s memory is honored by his wife, Rebecca Shafer of Waverly; son, Christopher Shafer of Waverly; two grandchildren, Paige (Dan) Graffunder and Britney (PJ Otto) Stevens; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Trey, and Camdyn. Preceded by his parents and a sister, Linda Martin.
Bob has been cremated and his family will greet friends at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, on Saturday, September 3, from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. memorial service. Burial of his ashes will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Bob’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.