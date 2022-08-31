Robert Dean “Bob” Shafer

Bob was born on May 7, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Phillip Kerkendall, but was raised by his mother, Thelma (Shafer) Thomas and stepfather, Samuel “Tommy” Thomas. He graduated from the Oskaloosa High School in Oskaloosa, Iowa in 1958. On September 30, 1972, Bob was united in marriage to Rebecca Sands in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1963, Bob joined the Waterloo Police department and in 1982, opened and operated a police equipment store in Waterloo, he retired from these two jobs in 1988. He then moved to Las Vegas and worked security at a casino, moved back to Waverly, Iowa in 1995, and then worked for City of Cedar Falls Code Enforcement, and then University of Northern Iowa Security Dispatch retiring for good in 2010. Bob was an avid golfer and also enjoyed fishing and going to the casino.