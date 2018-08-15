PARKERSBURG — Robert D. Mennen, 78, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Aug. 12, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls of natural causes.
He was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Butler County, near Parkersburg, son of Bruno and Henrietta (Miller) Mennen. On Dec. 11, 1959, he married Adel Elaine Wiegmann at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. She preceded him in death Aug. 1, 2006.
Bob attended Parkersburg High School and later completed his G.E.D. Bob worked at John Deere for 32 years and retired in 1995. Through the years he also had many other part-time jobs as a plumber, tree trimming, mowing and snow removal. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Parkersburg, where he had served on the church council, helped with the construction of the church and mowed the lawn.
Survived by: two daughters, Laurie Batchelder and Tammi (Marty) Morgan, both of Waterloo; a son, Vance Mennen of Reinbeck; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) Mennen, Amber (Josh Freeland) Batchelder, Austin (Joanna Dunleavy) Mennen, Gabrielle Morgan and Hannah Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Azalea and Violet Mennen, Haleigh and Jaxon Batchelder, Zander Freeland, and Elijah and Gianni Morgan; two brothers, Merlin (Marlene) Mennen of Grundy Center and Dennis (Lois) Mennen of Parkersburg; a sister, Linda (Jerry) Kessler of Parkersburg; a brother-in-law, Delbert “Stub” Huisman of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a brother, Douglas Mennen; a sister, Inez Huisman; and a son-in-law, Bill Batchelder.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and mowing. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.