Robert D. Maxfield

(1929-2020)
WAVERLY -- Robert Donald Maxfield, 91, of Waverly, died Sunday, May 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born March 30, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Pearl Louise (Bowser) and Eddie Herbert Maxfield. Bob attended Waverly High School until entering the U.S. Army where he completed his GED. Bob was an army chef and served food on trains and in the barracks from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to San Francisco, Calif. On Dec. 2, 1953, Bob married Phyllis Ruth Pavelec in Waverly.
Bob and Phyllis owned and operated Maxfield's Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in Waverly until 1984. Bob worked for Carnation and retired from Nestle's after 30 years. While working at Carnation, Bob also worked part-time as a car salesman for Downtown Chrysler Plymouth and Ritchie Pontiac and Olds. He also worked with Phyllis as a real estate broker until 1983. Phyllis died in 2007. Bob was a charter member of Trail Riders of Bremer County, and a member of Waverly AMVETS Post 79, Waverly Area Veterans Post and Peace United Church of Christ.
Survivors: two daughters, Janet Maxfield Lahr (Sue) of Waverly and Dr. Karen Maxfield Wolf (Bruce) of Swisher; two grandchildren, Anjanette Benning (Corey) of Farmington, Minn., and Nicholas Nolte of Los Angeles; two great-grandchildren, Cedar and Ansel Benning; and two sister-in-laws, Vera Bergan of Waterloo and Verdeen Pavelec of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Phyllis; his parents; and two brothers, Derwood in infancy and Edward J. Maxfield.
Services: Public graveside service with social distancing at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Military honors will be conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard, and the Patriot Guard Riders will escort to the cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, 319-352-1187.
Memoirials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com
For enjoyment, Bob liked to hunt, play cards and spend time with his family.
