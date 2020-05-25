Robert D. Maxfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY -- Robert Donald Maxfield, 91, of Waverly, died Sunday, May 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.

He was born March 30, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Pearl Louise (Bowser) and Eddie Herbert Maxfield. Bob attended Waverly High School until entering the U.S. Army where he completed his GED. Bob was an army chef and served food on trains and in the barracks from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to San Francisco, Calif. On Dec. 2, 1953, Bob married Phyllis Ruth Pavelec in Waverly.

Bob and Phyllis owned and operated Maxfield's Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in Waverly until 1984. Bob worked for Carnation and retired from Nestle's after 30 years. While working at Carnation, Bob also worked part-time as a car salesman for Downtown Chrysler Plymouth and Ritchie Pontiac and Olds. He also worked with Phyllis as a real estate broker until 1983. Phyllis died in 2007. Bob was a charter member of Trail Riders of Bremer County, and a member of Waverly AMVETS Post 79, Waverly Area Veterans Post and Peace United Church of Christ.