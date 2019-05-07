Robert D. Maricle

(1923-2019)
FAIRBANK — Robert Dale Maricle, 95, of Fairbank, died Sunday, May 5, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein.
He was born Nov. 3, 1923, in rural Oran, son of Chester and Lillie (Adams) Maricle. On Dec. 15, 1944, he married Lois Ann Heald at Pasco, Wash. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Robert graduated from Oran High School and served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation metalsmith 3rd class during World War II. He owned and operated Maricle Auto Body and Bel Mar Drive In, both in Fairbank.
Robert was a member of the Fairbank United Methodist Church, Fairbank Fire Department for 67 years, Fairbank EMT for 42 years, Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post No. 552 of Fairbank for 71 years, Fairbank Community Club and Fairbank Historical Society.
Survived by: his son, Rob (Sharon) Maricle of Fairbank; a son-in-law, Doug Litscher of Rice Lake, Wis.; four grandchildren, Corey (Kristi) Maricle, Chris (Holle) Maricle, Adam (Barbie) Litscher and Hannah (Ed Thiery) Litscher; and seven great-grandchildren, Chase and Ellie Maricle, Rory, Soren and Beckham Maricle and Logan and Lincoln Litscher.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Patti Litscher; a brother, Clyde Maricle; a sister, Marie Bathke; a brother-in-law, Earl; a sister-in-law, Betty; and a nephew, David.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. The service will be concluded with the firemen’s bell-ringing service by the Firemen’s Honor Guard. Burial will be Fairbank Cemetery, with graveside military services by the Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post No. 552 Honor Guard of Fairbank. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for an hour before the service at the church Thursday.
Memorials: may be directed in his name to the Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Public Library and Fairbank Historical Society.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Robert enjoyed fishing, shelling and picking hickory nuts and being outdoors.
