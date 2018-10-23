Robert D. "Bob" Straszheim

(1931-2018)
WAVERLY — Robert Daryl “Bob” Straszheim, 87, formerly of Waterloo, Hudson and Waverly, died Saturday, Oct. 20, of natural causes at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock following earlier battles with lymphoma and prostate cancer.
He was born Aug. 14, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio, to Robert Edward and Clara Belle (Shepherd) Straszheim. He married Eleanor Jane Lahr in July 1954.
He graduated from West High School in Lafayette, Ind., in 1949 and then from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in 1953. He went to work for Standard Oil of Indiana in Gary and got involved with the Society of Automotive Engineers. After moving to Waterloo in 1955 Robert started a job at the John Deere Product Engineering Center. He retired from John Deere in 1982 but continued working with them for several years as a consultant. Bob and Eleanor hosted a number of foreign exchange students over the years in both Hudson and Waverly. He was a member of Heritage United Methodist, Lions and PTOS (Preserving The Old Stuff).
Survived by: his wife, Eleanor; a sister, Karen Webster of Georgia; a brother, Donald of California; four children, Warren (Karen) of Story City, Dale and Karla (Ardie), both of Waverly, and Daryl of Gilbert, Ariz.; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Mahlon; and a sister, Carolyn Joanne Widiger.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Heritage United Methodist, Waverly, with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church, Lions or to the Relay for Life.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Bob enjoyed tinkering in his workshop. He built his own garden tractors and tillers, his own camper and multiple furnishings for the home. He was also a gentleman farmer and had occasion to repair many implements. In later years, he took to following NASCAR and working Sudoku puzzles.
