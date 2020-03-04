Robert D. 'Bob' King
0 entries

Robert D. 'Bob' King

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert King

Robert D. 'Bob' King

(1925-2020)

WATERLOO – Robert Daniel King, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 2, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.

He was born Aug. 24, 1925, in Waterloo, son of Arthur and Gladys (Akin) King. He married Marion Margaret Reinhart on Dec. 22, 1946, at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo. She died Sept. 27, 2013.

Bob graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1943. He worked the following jobs (doing whatever needed to be done to support his family): Rath Packing Co., drove school bus, railroad, delivered gas and dairy supplies, and many years as the custodian at First Baptist Church. He and his wife farmed for more than 40 years and ran A. Kings dairy farm. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where he held most, if not all, positions of leadership.

Survivors: two sons, Stephen (Jody) of Beverly, Miss., and Daniel (Rebecca) of Waterloo; two daughters, Margaret Downs of Phoenix, Ariz., and Sarah (Larry) Riechmann of Sumner; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Marion; a son-in-law, David Downs; a sister Mary (William) Iehl; a brother, Richard (Mary) King; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and David Seger.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore St., with family burial in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: to the First Baptist Church.

Bob was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church his whole life. Bob’s favorite titles were Dad, Uncle Bob and Grampa Bob.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News