Robert D. "Beans" Wumkes

(1931-2020)
HUDSON – Robert Dean “Beans” Wumkes 88, of Hudson, died July 23 under hospice care.
He was born Dec 18, 1931, on the family farm southwest of Dike, son of Ernest and Anne (Kuhlman) Wumkes. He married DeVee A. Wilson on Feb 27, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Nevada, Iowa. She died on Nov 9, 2018.
Robert went to school in Dike through the fifth grade. His family then moved to their farm north of Hudson. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1949 where he was an all-state basketball player on Hudson’s first team to make the State Tournament in 1948. He then attended Wartburg College until his father became ill and he returned home to run the farm. In addition to farming, he worked at Raths, Petersen/Andorf plumbing, United Concrete and drove the Hudson school bus for years. He retired in 1988 after being diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome.
Survived by: four children, Tonya (Ron) Neuberger of Hudson, Robin Courbat of Waterloo, Bernie Wumkes of Cedar Falls and Dawn (Jim) Knuth of Johnston; 10 grandchildren, Tasha (Bryce) Halupnick, Tarah (Carson) Tigges, Shaun (Stacey) Courbat, Shelby (Jay) Schalk, Sasha (Nick) Aarsen, Shaun (Rachel) Wumkes, Taylor (Karl) Peterson, Tory (Dylan) Wagner, Jay Knuth and Taryn Knuth; 19 great-grandchildren, Teagan Honermann, Ty, Trace, and Taelyn Halupnick, Brady Berg, Eli and Indy Tigges, Jakob, Chase, and Cade Courbat, Nicholas Schmidt, Reese Schalk, Rhett, Cal and Mack Aarsen, Von, Deven and Gianna Wumkes, and Tessa Peterson with another on the way. 2 step great-grandchildren, Kamden and Berkley Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife, his parents; five brothers, Wilbur Wumkes, Delmar Wumkes, Ernest Wumkes Jr., John Wumkes and Ivan Wumkes; one sister, Erma Kelley; and a son-in-law, Nick Courbat.
Memorials may be directed to the family—P.O. Box 491 Hudson, IA, 50643. He has been cremated, per his wishes. A private family Interment will be Aug 3 at Elmwood Cemetary, Dike, Iowa.
Beans never met a stranger. He enjoyed auctions, the Amish community, and his many friends. He was the center of attention at family gatherings, stories and humor, with coffee in hand. He never missed 4th of July fireworks. His was the most beautiful full thick head of natural curls to behold. His cheerfulness was bliss and he was the happiest man in the world.
