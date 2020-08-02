Robert D. "Beans" Wumkes

He was born Dec 18, 1931, on the family farm southwest of Dike, son of Ernest and Anne (Kuhlman) Wumkes. He married DeVee A. Wilson on Feb 27, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Nevada, Iowa. She died on Nov 9, 2018.

Robert went to school in Dike through the fifth grade. His family then moved to their farm north of Hudson. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1949 where he was an all-state basketball player on Hudson’s first team to make the State Tournament in 1948. He then attended Wartburg College until his father became ill and he returned home to run the farm. In addition to farming, he worked at Raths, Petersen/Andorf plumbing, United Concrete and drove the Hudson school bus for years. He retired in 1988 after being diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome.