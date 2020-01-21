(1934-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Robert “Chuck” Charles Willett, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Oelwein, son of Ralph “Tex” and Frances (Luther) Willett. He married Ethel Davis on Jan. 16, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua. She preceded him in death June 13, 2010.

Robert graduated from Oelwein High School and worked with his father. Together they manufactured Texson Truck Campers in Waterloo. He passed the business down to his family and in retirement split his time living between Arizona and Iowa.

Survived by: six children, Jacque, Rik, Rory, Jill, Ryan and Rex; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Teri.

Preceded in death by: a brother; and a grandson, Bryce.

Celebration of Life: will be held at a later announced date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

He enjoyed camping, motorcycling, and spending time with family and friends.

