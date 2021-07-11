June 27, 1943-June 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert “Chief” Flyingman, of Waterloo, passed away on June 27, 2021 after reaching the age of 78 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully with his family by his side.

Chief was born on June 27, 1943 to Dora Flyingman in Clinton, Oklahoma. He was from the Cheyenne Native American Tribe. After graduating high school in June of 1961 he joined the Air Force shortly thereafter and served until January 1964. He married JoAnne Freeland January 15, 1972 in Jesup.

In 1972, he began his employment at Viking Pump retiring in 2005 after 33 years of employment. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, and softball player.

Survived by: his wife of 49 years JoAnne Flyingman; his children, Andrea Flyingman of Waterloo, Robert (Brooke) Flyingman Abbott of Conway, AR, Jodi (Max) Zimmer of Waterloo, Shawn (Marlene) Wilder of Rollingstone, MN, Stephanie (David) Weinberg of Hacksensack, N.J., and Randy (Jolene) Wilder of Waterloo; one sister, Ruby; beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other relatives, and dear friends. Preceded by his mother; brother, David; and sister, Ethel.

Family directed services to take place July 24, 2021 at the Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 709 Colleen Avenue Evansdale, IA 50707 from 1-4 PM; Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left www.LockeFuneralHome.com.