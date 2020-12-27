Robert Cedric Burrell Jr.

July 10, 1943 - December 19, 2020

Robert Cedric Burrell Jr passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Cedar Falls at the Bickford Assisted Living. Bob was born on July 10, 1943 in Waterloo, IA; the son of Robert and Ann (Tieddemann) Burrell. On April 6, 1963 Bob married Karla Schmidt.

Bob was retired just over 24 years and worked 30 plus years at John Deere as a tool maker. After retirement, he was employed at IMCA as a late model tech inspector. Bob also enjoyed traveling to races.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother: Tim Burrell. Bob is survived by two sons: Steve (Shari) Burrell and David Burrell; one daughter: Kimberly Burrell; two grandsons; Josh and Jordan Burrell; and a brother: Charlie Burrell. There are no services at this time. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.