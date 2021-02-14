March 4, 1937—February 12, 2021
CLARKSVILLE—Robert Carroll Lovell, 83, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away early Friday morning, February 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bob was born on March 4, 1937, in Dike, Iowa, the son of Ralph Carroll and Esther (Freese) Lovell. He attended school and graduated from Dike High School in 1955. On July 18, 1959, Bob was united in marriage to Sara Ann Corwin, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The couple raised their family in Cedar Falls and Bob hauled milk throughout northeast Iowa from dairy farms to various dairies. Bob and Sara retired to their acreage outside of Clarksville, and after 55 years together, Sara passed away on November 9, 2014.
Bob enjoyed spending time outside on his acreage, gardening and mowing his lawn. He loved caring for his horse, Walter, and going for buggy and motorcycle rides with Sara. He also liked weekend road trips and camping. But most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family, especially family dinners.
Bob is survived by four children, Jeff Lovell of Clarksville, Randy (Bridget) Lovell of Lebanon, Illinois, Shelli Lovell of Marshalltown, and Cole Lovell of Cedar Falls; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Vernie (Barb) Lovell of Cedar Falls, Craig (Pat) Lovell of Fairview, Texas, Lynn (Doris) Lovell of Cedar Falls, Gloria (Dale) Christensen of Dike and Cathy (Kenny) Muller of Pleasant Hill; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Sara and his parents. We love you so much, Bob! Happy Trails!
Bob’s family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering later in the year. Memorials may be directed to Bob’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
