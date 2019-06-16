(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS —- Robert C. Way, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 13.
He was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Eldora, son of Cecil and Gertrude Miller Way. He married Dee Morgan on June 22, 1952 in Eldora.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Jodee (Randy) Clarke of Ankeny, Kari (Mark) Kemmer of Dike and Julie (Ed) Bazan of Bedford, Texas; a son, Tim (Michele) Way of Hudson; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Terri Moon of California.
Celebration of Life services: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at a later dated in the Eldora Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: may be directed the church, Western Home Foundation or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be directed to www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Bob’s life was filled with faith, family, friends, fishing, and of course golf.
