Robert C. Stewart

March 7, 1942-January 20, 2021

WATERLOO - Robert Charles Stewart, 78, passed away January 20th at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born March 7, 1942 in Dike, son of Gaylen and Irene (Samo) Stewart. After attending Dike High School, Robert enlisted in the National Guard. On June 10th, 1978 in Lakeville, MN at the St. John Lutheran Church, he was joined in marriage to Jennifer Jackson. Robert worked as a farmer, growing corn, soybeans, and feed lot. He also owned and operated K+S Trucking.

Robert was a member of the AMVETS Post #49, as well as the American Legion in Dike.

Survived by: his wife: Jennifer “Jenny” Stewart of Dike IA; a daughter: Shannon Schoonover of Cedar Falls; two grandsons: Andrew and Owen Schoonover of Cedar Falls; two sisters: Colleen Stewart of Cedar Falls and Carol (Mike) McKillip of Lubbock, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; Gaylen and Irene Stewart.

A visitation will occur on Sunday Jan. 24th at 2-4 p.m. at Fredsville Lutheran Church in Dike, followed by a funeral service Monday Jan. 25th at 11 am. Interment will occur at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion of Dike. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com