Robert C. Hauptley

May 8, 1947-June 25, 2022

Bob waited patiently outside the pearly gates of heaven with anticipation of seeing his Father God, his savior Jesus Christ & his guide & comforter, the Holy Spirit. When God did roll call on Saturday, June 25, 2022 & called out the name - “Robert C. Hauptly!” Bob with ecstatic joy raised his arms & yelled, “Here I am LORD, I'm coming!” He did his little wiggle dance and ran towards the gates of heaven.

Bob joins his earthly parents, Carroll E. Hauptly and Ilene Merle Newsome Hauptly, who like 75 years ago, with anticipation and joy, waited for his arrival, along with his paternal grandparents John Hauptly and Beatrice Gately Hauptly. & maternal grandparents Henry Richard Smith & Daisy Dale Newsome, and beautiful great granddaughter, Grace Violet Timmer- Humphrey.

Bob graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1965 where he excelled in sports and academics and then attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. He married Marie Paustates and they welcomed 3 daughters and later divorced. He adopted his son when he married Denise Gossman and later divorced.

On Feb 4, 1974, Bob walked into the Dunkerton Baptist church, interrupted the pastor's sermon and said, “I have to get saved RIGHT NOW. I can't wait, I can't do life like this anymore”. From that day forward, he followed Jesus, his Savior and Lord. Never looking back, but striving for the prize, entering into God's presence. He prayed, read the Bible, studied God's word every day and lived it.

Bob was an entrepreneur who believed in working like you were working for Jesus, with passion, love and correctly. He believed if you were honest, had integrity, studied and learned, and did the hard stuff, you would succeed in whatever you chose to do. Bob always rose above life's challenges, was responsible, stood up to bullies, and would protect the vulnerable. He was never wrong, and would never back down when he knew he was right. His actions determined who he was.

Growing up in the construction business, Bob acquired knowledge and skills which he perfected and continued to use throughout his life. He gave his time, talents, and finances to help individuals, missionaries, churches, organizations. When Habitat for Humanity hired Bob to oversee the home for a family in Cedar Falls, he was told it would take a year to build. He said, “No, they'll move in in 4 months.” Spending countless hours from sunrise to midnight, using his own finances, adding and improving the layout and amenities, the family moved into the house in 4 months. The father who bought the home, still calls to say, “thank you” for his beautiful home.

Bob married E Siong (Traffanstedt) Norte-Hauptly, July 29, 2000, at Niagara Falls, Buffalo, NY. Siong was the love of his life, soulmate, partner and best friend. Together they showed everyone around them the definition of love and commitment. When life gets difficult, you don't give up the person you love & marry - Ever!

Although Bob was already ordained by God, he was ordained by the National Christian Church as a minister in 2014. Together, he and Siong founded Overcomers International Ministries, preaching the message of hope, love and salvation to those who God placed in their paths. They loved serving together as missionaries, locally and internationally. He leaves a lasting legacy in Costa Rica, India, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Panama, Russia and the USA. One of Bob's passions for God, was the prisoners in Fort Dodge & Mitchellville, where he faithfully served.

He is survived by his wife Siong; stepchildren, Clarence T Ricks IV, Daniel R Norte and Samantha Ricks. A riot of fun and love, grandchildren Hailey Allrid, Annabelle Ricks and Isabelle Ricks, IdaRose Ricks Kovalscik and Aurelius Ricks Kovalscik. Special nephew from Nashville, TN, Chance Ricketts. His beloved cats Prince Charming and Sheldon. Also, his children & grandchildren, Melissa Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Maclain Williams, Max (Krisit) Williams and their daughter Kennedy. Sara (Lee) Herman, Alan (Lindy) Humphrey, their fun bunch, Knox Humphrey, Londyn Humphrey, step kids Bradyn Abe, Jarrett Abe and Brooklyn Abe. Following in her grandfather's footsteps as an entrepreneur, musical talent, and real estate mogul is Lydia Herman and fiancé Clayton Negan and their daughter Blaire Negan. Gus Herman is waiting for God to bring him the right woman. Bringing your mail through rain, sleet, snow, ice, or sunshine is Bob's youngest daughter Amanda Albrecht and her college bound daughter Natalie Albrecht. Last but not least, his favorite son Eric (Karla) Hauptly, and their 2 children Tahlia Hauptly and Evan Hauptly.

Bob is also survived by many, many friends, but special mention of these who stood in the gap at all times: Terry Flynn, Tim Flynn, Chuck Gander, Dave Lux, Terry Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Gary McClanahan, GB McClanahan, Craig Cornelius and Carl Smith

Visitation and Service at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, IA. Visitation Friday, July 1, 2022, from 4- 7 pm and. Sat, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 am. Services will be at 11:00 am at the church with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton to follow.

Always trying to find a way to serve God, even in his final days, Bob requested NO Flowers, only memorials Directly to Cedar Valley Church for Missions or Overcomers International Ministries, for prison and mission ministries.

May you be blessed as you Seek, Know, Love, & Serve Christ as Bob did. Bob said read James 4:7 in the Bible, and he'll “See you Later”.

God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So, he put His arms around you and whispered, “Come with Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you slowly fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we would not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your hard-working hands put to rest, God broke our hearts when he called home - THE BEST of The Best!

