{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Griffin

Robert C. Griffin

Robert C. Griffin, 68, passed away on December 3, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Plymouth Church in Des Moines, IA.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments