January 4, 1929-February 28, 2023

WAVERLY-Robert C. Gremmels of Waverly, 94, died at home Feb. 28, 2023, of complications from a fall. Funeral service will be Monday, March 6, 1:30 p.m., at the Wartburg Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, March 5, 4-7 p.m., at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Bob was born Jan. 4, 1929, to C. Harold and Valesca (Bredow) Gremmels. On Dec. 27, 1952, he married Marion Chapman. Two children were born to Bob and Marion, Gillian in 1958 and Jonathan in 1960. They made their home in Columbus where Bob received his Master’s Degree in Journalism from The Ohio State University in 1954 and his divinity degree from the seminary of Capital University in 1957. Bob was called to work in church publications and was ordained in 1959.

In June of 1960, Bob and his family moved to Waverly, where Bob began a 34- year career serving his alma mater, Wartburg College, in various capacities. Wartburg College was founded by his great-great grandfather, the Rev. Georg Grossmann. Bob was known for his love of music, food, red wine and the arts. A limerick writing contest started by Scott Cawelti launched Bob into the world of limericks. He used his creative mind and wordsmith skills to both skewer and salute; writing limericks became a chief retirement hobby.

After the untimely death of his first wife in 1987, Bob started a new chapter in 1989 with his marriage to Beth Olson. Beth was a student at Wartburg Seminary, and she is now an ordained Lutheran pastor. Bob and Beth are parents to Ariana.

Bob is survived by his second wife, Beth; his daughter Gillian Gremmels (Bob Kays), Altoona; his son Jon Gremmels, Davenport, and his daughter Ariana (Brandon) Zumbach, Waverly.

A full obituary is available on the Kaiser Corson website.