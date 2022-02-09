 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert C. “Bob” Beyer

October 25, 1931-February 4, 2022

VINTON-Robert C. “Bob” Beyer, 90, passed Friday in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton. Visitation 4:00—7:00 PM Monday. Condolences may be sent to Robyn Quamme at 2004 Josie Ridge, Waterloo, IA. 50701.

Survived by daughter Robyn (Ken) Quamme of Waterloo, Grandson Erik (Brittany) Quamme of La Crosse, WI; a great-grandchild expected in March; Sister Barbara (Don) Berry of Naples, FL; Sisters-in-law, EvaLee Fennern of Atkins, Carol Rehder of Blue Grass, Kathie (Jerry) Adams of Vinton, Brother-in-law Tom (Jane) Johnson of Vinton.

Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.

