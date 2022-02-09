Robert C. “Bob” Beyer

Funeral services 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton. Visitation 4:00—7:00 PM Monday. Condolences may be sent to Robyn Quamme at 2004 Josie Ridge, Waterloo, IA. 50701.

Survived by daughter Robyn (Ken) Quamme of Waterloo, Grandson Erik (Brittany) Quamme of La Crosse, WI; a great-grandchild expected in March; Sister Barbara (Don) Berry of Naples, FL; Sisters-in-law, EvaLee Fennern of Atkins, Carol Rehder of Blue Grass, Kathie (Jerry) Adams of Vinton, Brother-in-law Tom (Jane) Johnson of Vinton.