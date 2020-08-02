Robert Bullerman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1945-2020)

Robert (Bobby) Bullerman died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16th, at age 75 at his home in Galesville, Wisconsin.

Bob was born on June 24, 1945. He grew up in Waterloo, IA, graduated from Columbus HS and UNI. He was a veteran, serving in the US Army.

Bob is survived by his wife Judy Clancy, son Ian (Melissa), daughter Daisy, step-daughter Gabriele, step-son Jason, step-daughter Jessica, four grandchildren, seven brothers and sisters, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Alphonse, mother Alice, partner Brenda Schroeck and brother Ivan.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married his wife Judy on July 16th, 1994.

Bob was a founding member of Wiscoy Valley Land Cooperative in Winona, Minnesota where he lived for over a decade. He had a passion for organic farming and protecting the environment.

Bob taught Spanish in the Sparta, WI schools. In retirement, he became passionate about supporting the Latino immigrants in the Galesville area. He was a loyal friend and advocate for his Latino neighbors.