Robert Bullerman

(1945-2020)
Robert (Bobby) Bullerman died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16th, at age 75 at his home in Galesville, Wisconsin.
Bob was born on June 24, 1945. He grew up in Waterloo, IA, graduated from Columbus HS and UNI. He was a veteran, serving in the US Army.
Bob is survived by his wife Judy Clancy, son Ian (Melissa), daughter Daisy, step-daughter Gabriele, step-son Jason, step-daughter Jessica, four grandchildren, seven brothers and sisters, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Alphonse, mother Alice, partner Brenda Schroeck and brother Ivan.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married his wife Judy on July 16th, 1994.
Bob was a founding member of Wiscoy Valley Land Cooperative in Winona, Minnesota where he lived for over a decade. He had a passion for organic farming and protecting the environment.
Bob taught Spanish in the Sparta, WI schools. In retirement, he became passionate about supporting the Latino immigrants in the Galesville area. He was a loyal friend and advocate for his Latino neighbors.
Bob had a huge heart and was full of love and compassion. He loved to talk about sports, politics and cars. He was a huge baseball fan, especially his Brewers. He loved the statistics and strategy of the game. He was an incredible person and will be missed.
Memorial service to be determined. Please email suejess78@gmail.com for information to send cards or donations.
