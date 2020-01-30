Robert Bonorden

(1935-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Robert G. Bonorden, 84, of Cedar Falls, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 28.
He was born May 29, 1935, in Jesup, son of Irvin and Leatha (Fuller) Bonorden. He married Bonnie England, and they later divorced. He married Irene Peyton Frye on Sept. 28, 1974, in Cedar Falls.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Titus Manufacturing for 22 years, John Deere for eight years, Rider Truck and then as a Wonder Bread transport driver for eight years, retiring in 1999.
He was a member of the American Legion, Past Post Commander of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Michael Bonorden and Scott (Tina) Bonorden, both of Cedar Falls; three stepsons, Scott (Rosie) Frye and David (Debra) Frye, both of Cedar Falls, and Mark (Rebecca) Frye of O'Fallon, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Raynette (Jim) Wright of West Des Moines and Patti Jo (Mike) Mooers of Queen Creek, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Grace McKinney of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepfather, Roy Harper; and his brother-in-law, Ray McKinney.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers/plants: may be directed the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Robert loved to read and watch TV, but above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a long time resident of Cedar Falls and was a Safety Patrol Officer for Cedar River Boat Control.
