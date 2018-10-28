Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert Neelans Jr.

Robert Neelans Jr.

(1961-2018)

WATERLOO — Robert ‘Bobby’ Duane Neelans Jr., 57, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 24.

He was born July 7, 1961, in Waterloo, son of Robert Sr. and Mary (Voelschow) Neelans. Bobby graduated from Central High School in 1979. While in high school, he played baseball and hockey. Bobby worked for the Bingo Youth Foundation and was currently working at Steamboat Gardens in Waterloo.

Survivors: his father; two daughters, Ashley (Colton Hager) Neelans of Denver and Nichole Neelans of Des Moines; two sisters, Debby (Mike) Messerer of Cedar Falls and Dee (Kelly) Even of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Don Neelans of Waterloo and Darrell (Michelle) Neelans of Waterloo; and five grandchildren, Charley, Cheyanne, Martaves, Avery, and Dayton.

Preceded in death by: his mother; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com

Bobby was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed going to many professional sporting events. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He lived life his way.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert 'Bobby' Neelans Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments