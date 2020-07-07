(1938—2020)
Robert “Bob” Woellert, 81, of Marshalltown and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on the morning of July 5, 2020 at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown.
Per Bob’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Bob and his family.
Robert Duane Woellert was born August 28, 1938 to parents Philip and Jeanie (Robertson) Woellert in Waterloo, Iowa. Bob attended school in the waterloo area until his enlistment with the United States Navy in 1955.
Upon his discharge from the service, Bob returned home to waterloo and was united in marriage to his wife Lawana Luffof. The two began a family together raising four children. He worked for a period of time for Viking Pump and for Tire Buster while in Alaska. The two moved frequently and called home in Waterloo, Iowa, Idaho, Alaska, Arizona. After Lawana’s passing Bob lived in Washington for a period of time before returning to Iowa and residing in Marshalltown for the past couple of years. Bob was a member of the Freeriders in Waterloo. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and rode broncs. He was a rodeo man. Overall, he was a simple man.
Left to remember and cherish her memory are his children Daniel Woellert, Duane Woellert, David (Cheryl) Woellert and Lawana (Joe) Pacheo; 11 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Steven (Patricia) Fox, Larry (Gloria) Fox, Kathleen Russell and Ruth Sevallo.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lawana; his parents, Philip and Jeanie Woellert; his brother, Dennis Woellert and his sister Vicky Laughlin.
