Robert “Bob” Woellert

Per Bob's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time.

Upon his discharge from the service, Bob returned home to waterloo and was united in marriage to his wife Lawana Luffof. The two began a family together raising four children. He worked for a period of time for Viking Pump and for Tire Buster while in Alaska. The two moved frequently and called home in Waterloo, Iowa, Idaho, Alaska, Arizona. After Lawana’s passing Bob lived in Washington for a period of time before returning to Iowa and residing in Marshalltown for the past couple of years. Bob was a member of the Freeriders in Waterloo. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and rode broncs. He was a rodeo man. Overall, he was a simple man.