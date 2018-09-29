(1925-2018)
WATERLOO -- Robert “Bob” Siddens, 93, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Sept. 27.
He was born April 29, 1925, in Council Bluffs, son of Charles and Grace Saunders Siddens. He married Joyce E. Steele on June 5, 1971, at Jordan's Grove Baptist Church in Jordan's Grove.
He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1943, Iowa State Teachers College with a BA in physical education in 1949, received his master’s degree in educational administration from Northern Colorado College, Greeley, Colo., and later his guidance counselor certification from UNI. He also served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Bob taught and coached at Eagle Grove before coming to Waterloo West High School in 1952 as a teacher and coach of football, wrestling, and tennis and as a guidance counselor. In 1964, he became West High School’s athletic director and then retired in 1990. When Wartburg College coach/instructor Dick Walker was killed in a car accident, Bob was asked to coach and teach wrestling methods at Wartburg College, where he stayed for one year following his retirement.
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; four daughters, Kara Watters of Cedar Falls, Erica (Bruce) Luebbers of Sumner, Beth (Joe Sheeley) Siddens of Corvallis, Ore., and JoEllen Siddens of Downers Grove, Ill.; two sons, Todd (Debbie) Siddens of McKinney, Texas, and Scott Siddens of Oregon; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Moser of Eagle Grove.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a twin brother, Charles "Chuck" Siddens; and a brother, Jack Siddens.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Waterloo West High School Athletics Department.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
