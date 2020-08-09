× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1930-2020)

Robert “Bob” Seeger, 89, of Waterloo, died at Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Albert Lea, MN, son of Arthur C. and Marie Johnson Seeger. He married Norma Irene Myers, Oct. 15, 1955; she died Dec. 12, 2007.

Bob graduated from South Dakota State University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and later worked as an instructor for the Navy in Radar Systems. He was then an Electrical Engineer for several companies prior to being an educator at Hawkeye Community College.

Survived by three sons Phillip (Laura DeForge), John, and James (Kay Summers) Seeger; seven grandchildren, William Seeger, Joseph Seeger, Angela Scott, Emily Seeger, Geneva (fiancé Randall Lewis) Seeger, OraAnna “Anna” (fiancé Cody Hasslinger) Seeger, and Victoria “Tori” Seeger; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Justin Lee “JJ” Pharo Jr.; a sister, Mary Ann (Durk) Cotton; two nephews, Thomas and Michael Cotton; and one niece, Julie Cotton Oakley. Preceded by his parents; wife; and two great-grandchildren, Brandon and Addisyn.

Memorial Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Kearns Funeral Service – Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Military honors by Offutt A.F.B. funeral honor guard, Waterloo American Legion Post #138 and VFW Post #1623. Memorials to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Seeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.