October 6, 1941-April 22, 2021

RICEVILLE-Robert (Bob) Rasmussen, age 79, of Riceville, Iowa, passed peacefully on April 22nd, 2021, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Bob was born on October 6th, 1941 in Clarion, Iowa to Leonard and Ethelyn (Holm) Rasmussen. He attended Kanawha High School, graduating in 1959. Following his high school graduation, he went to Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, majoring in education. Bob excelled in football and was inducted into the UIU Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1994, he was inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He began his teaching career at Riceville, Iowa in 1963, where he taught physical education, science, and health over the course of 35 years. Bob began his coaching career as an assistant football coach and was the head football coach for 33 years. He coached the Wildcats to a State Championship in 1993.