Robert “Bob” R. Junge, 72, of Waterloo, died Sun., Feb. 7, 2021 at UPH Allen Hospital. He was born Feb. 17, 1948 in Marshalltown, son of Claus J. & Jean (McNamee) Junge. He graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1966. He received further Technical Training through Hawkeye Tech and UNI. He retired after 28 yrs working from John Deere where he was a Machinist. He was also a proud member of the US Navy and served in Vietnam until 1971. He was a member of the American Legion and later was able to take part in an honor flight to Washington DC. He loved the 4th Street Cruise and cruising in his ‘55 Chevy & his ‘71 Buick GS. He also attended many car shows. Bob & Jan also loved spending time with their many grandchildren.