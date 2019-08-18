Robert 'Bob' Owens

(1938-2019)
ELK RUN HEIGHTS —- Robert L. “Bob” Owens, 80, of Elk Run Heights, died Saturday, Aug. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Seymour, Ind., son of John and Thelma (Ferguson) Owens. He attended high school in Seymour, Ind.
Bob married Virginia Waterman on Nov. 10, 1959, in Carson City, Nev. He worked as a truck driver for Wonder Bread for many years, retiring in 2000. Bob had also been manager at P.I.E. Trucking and was handyman with Bob’s Handyman Service. Bob was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Waterloo.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Michelle (Phil) Owens of Elk Run Heights, and Tiffany (Judd) Hatzky of Chandler, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Ashley Patterson, Michael Owens, Whitney Owens, Bailey Hatzky, Joshua Hatzky, and Benjamin Hatzky; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joshua, and Brittany; a sister, Patricia Hoskins of California; and a brother, Paul Owens of California.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Nancy Green.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Grace Fellowship Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to gospel music. He was known as a practical joker and loved people.
