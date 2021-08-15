December 31, 1948-August 4, 2021

Robert “Bob” Nie, 72, of Westminster, CO, died peacefully August 4, at Lutheran Hospice in Wheat Ridge, CO. He was born December 31, 1948, son of Joseph and Maxine (Hurlbut) Nie. He attended Don Bosco High School and later received a degree in hotel management. Throughout his career, he managed several large hotels in the Denver, CO, area. He also worked as head greenskeeper at some of his favorite golf courses in and near the area.

Bob was an avid sports fan and loved sports of any kind his entire life. He played on and coached many softball and baseball teams. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survivors include: two sisters, Linda (Delwyn) Holmes of Washburn; Jean (Toni) Nie of Sacramento, CA; two brothers, Williams (Sue) Nie of Sacramento, CA; Jerry (Zelda) Nie of Waterloo; and special friend Chris Kilburn of Westminster, CO; seven nieces and nephews, thirteen great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great nieces and nephews. His nieces and nephews were his pride and joy.

Services will be held August 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. Memorials may be directed to the family.