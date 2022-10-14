June 17, 1955-October 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert ‘Bob’ Morelock, 67, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. Bob was born June 17, 1955, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Maxine (Neubauer) Morelock. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1973.

Bob married Robin Shepard, they later divorced. He retired as Foreman for the Waterloo Street Department. Bob self-described as “gritty” and had a love for the outdoors, his family and his friends. Hunting deer, turkey, and mushrooms, fishing, golfing with “the boys,” and cutting loose to some blues music were some of his favorite pastimes. He especially loved the years when he played in competitive softball leagues as a shortstop. Bob was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or family member in need.

He is survived by his sons: Nick (Jennifer) Elliott of Cedar Falls, and Cameron Morelock of Waterloo; brother Steve Morelock of Waterloo, and sister, Lisa (Steven) Conrad of Waterloo; stepchildren: Jessica (Andy) Bedard of Waterloo, and Ryan (Rose) Kerns of North Liberty; one grandson; sister-in-law Julie Morelock; special friend Jocelyn Sbiral of Bondurant; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Morelock

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 16, at Locke at Tower Park, with visitation 11:00-1:00, Sunday, also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences: www.LockeFuneralServices.com/