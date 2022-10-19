September 20, 1959-October 15, 2022

Robert “Bob” Milton Heidemann was born September 20, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa: the son of Milton and Arlene (Banser) Heidemann. He was a school bus driver for Waterloo and Cedar Falls Schools for many years. Driving school bus brought him much joy, and he knew all the kids on his routes. Robert also did contract mail. He loved his birds, collecting coins. Robert enjoyed his movies, he had a room full of movies, which looked like a video store. He gave his life caring for his mother and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Robert passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Seehase; a nephew, Ramez Rifai and a brother-in-law, Vernon Haurum. Robert is survived by three brothers: Richard (Linda) Seehase of Branson, Missouri, Roger (Jane) Seehase of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Mike Heidemann of Waterloo, Iowa; a sister, Sharon Haurum of Waterloo, Iowa; a sister-in-law Jacque Seehase of Waterloo, Iowa his Senior Companion, Isabelle Ames; a special niece, Danielle Reith and many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

Services: Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:30 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com