December 31, 2021

Robert “Bob” Louis Haylock, age 81, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, Iowa, of natural causes.

Services will be held at a later date, following cremation.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.