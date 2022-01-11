February 12, 1936-January 7, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Robert “Bob” Leslie Wentworth, 85, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away on Friday morning, January 7, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Bob was born on February 12, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Darlene (Kaune) and Leslie F. Wentworth. He was raised in Waterloo where he attended school. Following his education, he worked as a mechanic for Hinson Manufacturing for several years and then John Deere, retiring in 1996. On October 1, 1960, Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Stearns in Galena, IL. Bob was very ambitious and throughout his life, had a variety of side jobs including farming, owning businesses that include a tree service business, a laundromat, rental properties, and a restaurant. He was a well-known mechanic and could fix anything. His passion was rebuilding flat head motors and classic cars; his nick name was “Flathead Bob!” He was a very meticulous “Jack of all trades” and could tackle most any electrical, plumbing and carpentry projects.

Earlier in life Bob and his family frequently attended NEITA raceway in Cedar Falls where he raced and worked as a mechanic. Bob liked being outdoors deer hunting and camping with his family. Later he and Pat enjoyed wildlife from their front window. Bob was very opinionated and not afraid to share his views. However, he was also very tender and kind and would help anyone in need.

Bob is survived by his wife Patricia of Shell Rock; his two sons, Steve of Shell Rock and Greg (Brenda) of Collinsville, OK; daughter, Christena (Dean) Wickwire of Shell Rock; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Thompson of Shell Rock; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rick; a brother, Jack; and a sibling in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, with Pastor Rusty Van Wey officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12. 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Bob’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.