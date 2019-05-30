(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Robert “Bob” L. Van Nevele, 76, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Littleton, son of Andrew and Mary Van Nevele. He married Della Pearl Wright on Oct. 19, 1963, in Minnesota; she died Sept. 12, 2006.
Bob retired from John Deere after 30 years.
Survived by: his sons, Curtis Wright of Waterloo, Paul Wright of Evansdale and Starrett (Marcia) Wright of Waterloo; a daughter, Angela (Ken) Porter of Waterloo; a brother, Alvin Van Nevele of Evansdale; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Charles Van Nevele; and a grandson, Troy Scroggins.
Graveside services: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday before services at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.