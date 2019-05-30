{{featured_button_text}}
Robert "Bob" L. Van Nevele

Bob Van Nevele

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Robert “Bob” L. Van Nevele, 76, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Littleton, son of Andrew and Mary Van Nevele. He married Della Pearl Wright on Oct. 19, 1963, in Minnesota; she died Sept. 12, 2006.

Bob retired from John Deere after 30 years.

Survived by: his sons, Curtis Wright of Waterloo, Paul Wright of Evansdale and Starrett (Marcia) Wright of Waterloo; a daughter, Angela (Ken) Porter of Waterloo; a brother, Alvin Van Nevele of Evansdale; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Charles Van Nevele; and a grandson, Troy Scroggins.

Graveside services: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday before services at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate

