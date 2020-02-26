Robert “Bob” L. Hild

Bob Hild of Evansdale passed away at home surrounded by family February 24, 2020. Bob was born to James and Wanda Colburn Hild in Waterloo on October 26, 1930. He served four years in the Navy during the Korean War. Bob worked as an electrician at Chamberlains and later at John Deere. He then worked for the state of Iowa as an OSHA inspector until retirement. Bob married Delores Moran and they were later divorced. Bob married Helen Meighan in December of 1974 with 11 children between the two of them. He is survived by Kathy Russell (Mike), Carol Slevin (John), Jamie McCallie, Roberta Melber (Mike), Doris Stickley (Roger), Ben Meighan (Jackey), Peggy Nelsen (Mark), Mary Day (Bob), Patrick Meighan (Lori), Michael Meighan (Agnes), Duane Meighan (Birgit), 25 grandchildren, 33, great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Three sisters, Shirley Keeling, Anne Bragg (Dan), Ginnie Brown, and brother, Phillip Hild (Rosie). Bob is preceded in death by Helen, his wife, his parents, sister, Jean Hambly and 3 brother in laws, Milt Hambly, Don Keeling, and Marvin Brown. Celebration of Life ceremony to be held at American Legion, 1110 6th St. Gilbertville at 2 pm on Saturday, Feb. 29th. Visitation 1-2. Meal to be served after ceremony. Memorials may be directed to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice, or Veteran Honor Flights.