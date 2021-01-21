October 3, 1955-January 18, 2021

Robert “Bob” Joseph Lucas, 65 of Evansdale, died Monday, January 18, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

He was born October 3, 1955, in Peoria, IL, the son of James George and Juanita Berry Jones Lucas. He married Debbie DeJaeger on November 30, 1974, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale.

Bob was the owner/operator of Lucas Asphalt Paving.

Survivors include: his wife, Debbie, of Evansdale; his children, Jennifer (Jason) Heiser of Evansdale, Andrea Lucas of Waterloo, Stephanie (Joseph) Orr of Indiana, and Ashley (Michael) Stevens of Michigan; six grandchildren, Reighley Heiser, Chloe Heiser, Abbey Fulton, Spencer Stevens, Nicholas Stevens, and Penelope Stevens; his brothers, David (Becky) Lucas of North Carolina and Bruce (Nina) Lucas of North Carolina; his sister, Margie (Tracy) Lucas of Virginia.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Michael Lucas.