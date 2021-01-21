 Skip to main content
Robert “Bob” Joseph Lucas
October 3, 1955-January 18, 2021

Robert “Bob” Joseph Lucas, 65 of Evansdale, died Monday, January 18, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

He was born October 3, 1955, in Peoria, IL, the son of James George and Juanita Berry Jones Lucas. He married Debbie DeJaeger on November 30, 1974, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale.

Bob was the owner/operator of Lucas Asphalt Paving.

Survivors include: his wife, Debbie, of Evansdale; his children, Jennifer (Jason) Heiser of Evansdale, Andrea Lucas of Waterloo, Stephanie (Joseph) Orr of Indiana, and Ashley (Michael) Stevens of Michigan; six grandchildren, Reighley Heiser, Chloe Heiser, Abbey Fulton, Spencer Stevens, Nicholas Stevens, and Penelope Stevens; his brothers, David (Becky) Lucas of North Carolina and Bruce (Nina) Lucas of North Carolina; his sister, Margie (Tracy) Lucas of Virginia.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Michael Lucas.

Mass of Christian Burial: 3 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at St. Edward Catholic Church with entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Public visitation from 10 a.m.—9 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South St. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.sted.org. Click on the red Utube icon on top right of the home page.

Memorials: maybe directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

